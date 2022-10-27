Commuters have to sit on buckets as drivers fill taxis to the brim

Londiwe Xulu

Taxi commuters are not unused to seeing upturned buckets being used as seats in full taxis. The buckets which are used when the taxis are washed, double up as seats in busy periods.

With October being Transport Month and the festive season approaching, residents are concerned about their safety while using public transport, especially taxis.

Taxi drivers risking passengers’ lives

Pietermaritzburg residents said local taxi drivers are still risking passengers’ lives by overloading their taxis. They also fear that some taxis are still driving around without valid documentation.

Last month, at least five people were killed in a horrific accident on Edendale Road while other passengers were injured. The driver was allegedly twice over the blood alcohol limit on the day of the accident and did not have a professional driving permit (PDP).

He faces charges of culpable homicide, driving under the influence of liquor, and driving without a PDP.

The taxi was transporting residents from Imbali unit 18 and BB section to the Pietermaritzburg CBD.

A resident from Copesville, who asked not to be named, said the accident raised the fears of many taxi commuters facing similar issues as the residents from Imbali.

Just before the accident, residents in Copesville raised this issue with the taxi association.

We informed them that we were not happy about the overloads. It stopped for a while, but it seems like this dangerous act is coming back.

Commuters should also take responsibility

She said while taxi drivers were to be blamed for the overloading, commuters should also take responsibility for ensuring taxis are not overloaded. She said the drivers should not stop for people when they know the taxi is already full.

She added that on Wednesday, the taxi she was in, had an inverted 20-litre bucket as a makeshift seat and even though the taxi was already full, the driver continued to stop for more people.

She said there were people standing inside while someone was seated on the bucket that was barely balancing.

I was disturbed by this and [the fact that] the taxi was driving at high speed. Some commuters tried to raise this issue, but you could tell no one would listen to us.

After the accident, residents from Imbali BB stopped taxis from Unit 18 and the BB Taxi Association from operating in their section, calling for the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) to prioritise their plea for roadworthy taxis.

For a day, a group of residents were checking if taxi drivers were authorised to drive and that taxis were not overloaded.

I applaud what Imbali residents did because who knows how many lives they probably saved.

There are so many accidents on our roads and with the festive season approaching, it is a period that has been known for claiming more lives. I’m really worried.

If only communities can stand together and say no to overloading, no matter how late one may be, maybe that would limit accidents.

I understand there are many factors causing accidents but overloading is my concern.

She added that she had been seeing government officials and politicians conducting roadblocks since the beginning of the month, and she hoped that they would do the same in Pietermaritzburg.

Santaco has yet to respond to request for comment.

The Witness has previously reported on taxi drivers from Copesville talking about some of the things that lead to drivers overloading and speeding on the road.

A rank manager who spoke to The Witness then said drivers wanted to have enough money so that their salaries would not be deducted come payday, since owners had a set amount that would be deducted from a driver’s salary if they failed to meet the target.