Competition Appeal Court confirms R3.5 million penalty against Tsustumani

By Akheel Sewsunker

The Competition Appeal Court (CAC) has found Tsutsumani Business Enterprises CC guilty of excessive pricing of face masks to the South African Police Service during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Competition Appeal Court (CAC) on Friday confirmed a decision by the Competition Tribunal made in April 2020, which found Tsutsumani Business Enterprises CC had engaged in an excessive pricing of face masks to the South African Police Service.

According to a media statement by the Competition Commission of South Africa, the CAC confirmed a penalty of R3.5 million.

The CAC’s ruling follows an unsuccessful review application brought by Tsutsumani against the Tribunal’s decision.

The matter stemmed from an investigation by the commission following a complaint filed by the SAPS against Tsutsumani for alleged excessive pricing of masks supplied to SAPS.

The Commission found that Tsutsumani had charged the SAPS excessive prices for the urgent supply of 500 000 3-ply surgical face masks between April 5 and 29, 2020, at a mark-up of 87% per mask and that the SAPS was a price-taker because of the shortage of supply of face masks at the time.

“Tsutsumani responded to an RFQ issued by the SAPS for the urgent procurement of personal protective equipment from various suppliers,” said the statement.

“The CAC judgment underscores the fact that excessive pricing of essential goods and services, within the context of public procurement, during a pandemic or national disaster, will not be tolerated by competition authorities,” said competition commissioner, Doris Tshepe.