Comrades reopens entry process for three days

Due to popular demand from runners in South Africa and all over the world, the 2023 Comrades Marathon entry process will reopen for three days next week.

This was announced by the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) on Friday.

According to the CMA, athletes will be able to secure an entry in this year’s Ultimate Human Race between February 1 and 3 by entering via the Comrades Marathon website: www.comrades.com.

“The entry process opens at 10 am on February 1 and closes at 4.30 pm on February 3, unless the allocated entry tally is reached beforehand,” read the statement.

Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) race director Rowyn James said they understand that the initial entry process was open for a short period of time, with many long-standing Comrades athletes being unable to secure their spot in this year's Ultimate Human Race.

Entry fees

Full payment of entry fees apply during this entry window which are as follows:

The entry fee for South Africa is R1 200 for South African runners, R2000 for the rest of Africa and for international runners, it’s R4 500.

James added that the limited number of entries are strictly on a first come first serve basis.

The 96th Comrades Marathon will be a Down Run on Sunday, June 11, starting in the inland City of Pietermaritzburg at 5.30 am and ending 12 hours later in the coastal City of Durban.

Due to the ongoing roadworks, the distance will be approximately 90 km. This will be the 48th Comrades Down Run.