Con-artist scams Pietermaritzburg residents

By Zama Myeza

An alleged conman pretending to be the owner of a construction company has allegedly duped over 16 people and businesses of over R2 million.

His victims describe him as a “pro-con artist” who is “as smooth as they come”.

One of his victims, Dave Smith, who owns the company Home, Design & Garden, said that he will not rest until justice is served.

“In 2021, we employed this man as our maintenance manager. With the work that we do, we do not ask our clients for deposits, we are paid upon completion. Unknown to us, this man was requesting deposits from our clients and a weekly top-up fee up until the job was completed. We were only able to pick up on this when we invoiced our clients when the job was finished,” said Smith, adding that the con man did not do any work.

Smith said he was not able to open a case as he was told that he was not scammed, his clients were.

Most of my clients are elderly people. They mostly wanted to let it go and write it off as they were scared. In total, he took around R200 000.

Loraine Jonker, who is a pensioner, said she hired the man as a contractor to build a cottage.

This man was tasked with building a granny cottage on my son-in-law’s property. One thing led to another, and building materials didn’t arrive and people came to us to collect money that he had not paid them. Eventually, we kicked him out and had to get another contractor to finish the job. In total, I lost R142 000. The police are aware of him and we would love to put him behind bars.

She said her matter was being handled by her attorney.

Brandon Young, who owns MyPlumber, said he had hired the man to make some cupboards for his client and paid him a 50% deposit.

When the man was not delivering, Young asked for his money back.

When the man did not return it, Young disclosed that the man was a con artist on Facebook, showing proof and tagged him.

The con artist was desperate to have him take down the post, so he returned the money to Young.

However, Young also said that when the con artist refused to pay him back, he went to the police station to lay a charge and was told that a criminal charge could not be laid as this was a civil matter.

People and businesses have lost their hard-earned money because of this man. Many have had to write off hundreds of thousands of rands. This guy needs to be behind bars. Our justice system is probably one of the worst. No one can help us. He has probably done so much research on how to get away with this by absorbing debt and liquidating companies and that is why we cannot catch him.

The victims have banded together and created a WhatsApp group in their pursuit for justice. They are trying to figure out a way to get the police to arrest the man and to also warn other people not to trust him.

However, the WhatsApp group administrator said that as far as they know, only one person was able to open a case.

Broached for comment, police spokesperson Sifiso Gwala, confirmed that a case has been opened against the man and it is being investigated.

Regarding why the victims were unable to open cases, he said he could not comment at this stage because he was unable to reach the investigating officer.

Police offered tips on how to avoid being scammed:

• Never deposit money into anyone’s banking account with the intention of purchasing any items seen advertised on internet sites.

• Do not invest money into unknown persons banking account for the purpose of receiving a return. Stick to reputable banking institutes.

• Keep banking records such as ATM, deposit slips and cheques that you deposit through mobile banking until you reconcile them with your monthly statement, then shred.

Store monthly checking and savings account statements securely until you file your taxes, then shred unless needed to prove a deduction on your tax return.

• Never provide passwords, PIN numbers, account numbers, etc, over the phone or via text or email.

• Be vigilant when transferring money through the money transfer services, ensure that no one is standing near you and that no one has seen your PIN.

• If you believe that you have become a victim of actual or attempted financial fraud, contact your financial institution as soon as possible. The sooner they are made aware, the better the chances that your hard-earned funds can be recovered.