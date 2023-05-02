Con artists are cashing in

By Akheel Sewsunker

Many people are being swindled out of their hard-earned cash by sly con artists who use a variety of tactics to accomplish their goals.

Recently a resident from Pietermaritzburg was almost convinced by a ploy to scam her out of her money.

Dr Alleyn Diesel was messaged on the popular social media site Facebook by a woman she did not know.

“I was told by a woman on Facebook that she received a government grant and that she had seen my name on the list for people to receive the grant,” she said.

ALSO READ | Concerns about scammers posing as eThekwini electricity workers

Diesel added that the person who had messaged her claimed to be able to help her.

“She claimed that she would be able to help people like me receive the grant. She referred me to another woman who asked me strange questions such as my mother’s name and my age,” she said.

Diesel said that she went back to the first person she spoke to for clarification.

It was bizarre. I went back to the first woman I spoke to and asked her if she actually received the money. She then accused me of accusing her of being untrustworthy and asked if I thought she would stoop low enough to be involved in a scam. She swore by all that is good that she was trying to help me.

Diesel said she realised that it was a scam when presented with ways to receive the money.

ALSO READ | Police warn of new online scams

They told me that I could choose what amount I wanted, for example, if I chose R5 000, I would have to pay a service fee of R200, if I wanted a million rand, I would have to pay R10 000. I knew that you would not have to pay to receive a government grant and I did not proceed further.

She added that she was met with hostility when she confronted the potential scammers.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshuinda, advised that scams are on the rise.

“We have people who are falling victim to online scammers. Some are defrauded of their hard-earned cash, others fall victim to identity theft and there are also those who are scammed by imaginary lovers, who they meet online” he said.

Netshuinda advised people to be cautious when dealing with strangers online.

“They must not deposit any money or disclose their banking details to anyone without verifying the authenticity of the person or the entity,” he said.