Concern over delay in arresting suspects in PMB prosecutor’s murder

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

Pietermaritzburg regional court prosecutors have raised concerns about the delay in arresting the suspects involved in the murder of their colleague Lonwabo Booi (36).

Booi, who was a Pietermaritzburg regional court prosecutor, was shot several times outside the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court in Durban, where he was due to finalise a part-heard matter.

It is alleged that Booi was about to drive into the court premises when the gunmen’s vehicle blocked his car.

Police said two men got out of their car, fired several shots at him, and then fled the scene in their getaway vehicle.

Speaking to The Witness, Booi’s former colleagues said they are still waiting for justice ten months after his brutal murder.

A prosecutor, who asked not to be named for fear of being victimised, said they have been waiting for an update from the police, yet nothing has happened.

The prosecutor said at this stage, they do not feel safe and protected, considering the magnitude of the case they are working on.

Our colleague died in a very brutal manner and nothing has happened. We do not feel safe at all and we also fear for our lives. It would have been better if something was happening [and we could] get to see the people who killed Booi being prosecuted. The killers are out there free, yet the person who was working so hard to ensure that victims get justice has been deprived of [life].

According to the prosecutors, with Booi’s killer walking free, they, as prosecutors, remain vulnerable to being easy targets when prosecuting matters in court.

They said arrests for Booi’s murder would have sent out a clear warning to anyone who may want to do the same.

He was a very smart man who had a great future in the justice system. He was dedicated and always went the extra mile to ensure that he did his job 100%. His death really [shocked us] and [it is painful to see] that no arrest has been made. He was shot in broad daylight and in full view of the public yet nothing has been done. It’s sad for the family, who is yet to have closure.

Prosecuters protest

In December, a group of prosecutors held a picket outside the city’s magistrate’s court to highlight the security threat that comes with their careers.

During picketing, they accused the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) risk management department of not playing its role in doing the necessary assessments when someone’s life might be under threat owing to the nature of some of the cases they prosecute.

Assessment includes determining whether a certain matter warrants protection for the prosecutor who is dealing with that matter.

KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the matter is still under investigation.