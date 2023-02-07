Concern over pupils fighting over desks

Lethiwe Makhanya

Concerns have been raised about trending videos of school pupils fighting with sticks over desks at a school in Underberg, in the Harry Gwala District, KwaZulu-Natal.

It is believed that the pupils were fighting over school desks as there is a shortage at the school.

The two videos started trending on Tik Tok over the weekend and it is believed that the fight took place last week.

Employee responsible for the video

The person who posted the video said she is an employee at the school and that this is not the first time a fight broke out because of furniture.

She said pupils do not have a place to sit and write in class.

There are about only 250 desks and pupils are close to 700 which leads to them fighting over desks. Some of the pupils in Grade 8 are sitting on the floor and there is an overcrowding in classes especially in humanities.

She said the fight started in one class and escalated.

“This was not the first time this fight broke out. There has been fights before but we thought it was over but it started again. What happened this time, the pupils who were accusing the other pupils of taking their desks came back with the sticks to beat them up.

The fight broke when the teachers were changing classes. This fight turned into a war between villages. The pupils have been fighting for three days and we tried getting help with no luck.

She said them filming the fight was their way of trying to get help. She added that every time the pupils are having conflicts with each other, they bring sticks and shields.

“Since the beginning of the year we are having the same problem. Even last year there were issues with the shortage of desks and other pupils were forced to stand throughout the lessons.”

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education spokesperson, Muzi Mahlambi, said they are aware of what is happening in that school.

“ The circuit manager has been sent with the police and other stakeholders to find a solution to the problems,” he said.