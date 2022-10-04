Concern over trucks using residential roads due to roadworks on N3

Londiwe Xulu

With the reconstruction work on the N3 from Sanctuary Road to Link Road starting today, residents are even more concerned about trucks using residential roads.

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) said the reconstruction will result in the restriction of traffic to a single lane on the southbound carriageway. They said this work will result in the road being reduced to only one lane at night.

ALSO READ | ‘Trucks ruining roads’ in Pietermaritzburg

The work will be undertaken between 7.30 pm and 4 am daily for about three weeks.

Motorists travelling to Durban have been advised to take the Cedara turn-off and drive along the R103 to join the N3 at the Armitage Road on-ramp.

All vehicles above eight tons are not allowed to use the R103.

The trucks, however, don’t seem to be adhering to Sanral’s rule to stay off the R103 when there are blockages on the N3.

A number of trucks, using the R103, drove through residential areas of the city on Sunday to avoid a huge traffic jam on the N3 caused by an oil spillage.

The spillage was from a runaway truck that suffered a brake failure on the southbound carriageway just after the Peter Brown Bridge.

According to Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson, Zinhle Mali, the truck was transporting vegetable oil.

Emergency services worked almost the whole day clearing the oil on both lanes while traffic backed up near Scottsville on the northbound lane and near Howick on the southbound lane.

Chairperson of the community policing forum (CPF) in Townhill, James Martin, said the N3 is a security issue for them because of the number of vagrants who use it as an access into residents’ homes to conduct crime among other things.

I believe Sanral has done a lot and there’s been a vast improvement from when we started the N3 corridor. They have done a good job in upgrading the road safety hazards that was there.

As to how a truck manages to lose control can only mean there was no law enforcement to stop it which is road safety 101. I’m holding Sanral accountable for that and any loss of life because of that, I put it on the authorities that are not enforcing the critical enforcement issue.

He said it was clear there was no plan to stop the trucks from using the R103 and they’ve stepped in as the CPF to assist in guiding traffic when there was a need.

Martin said it was a concern that he didn’t receive any call of assistance on Sunday.

We assumed the authorities were able to handle the matter. Imagine what would’ve happened if it had been a busy weekday. We are not measuring what this is doing to the economic future of our province which is critical. This R103 issue is a real concern.

ALSO READ | Traffic restrictions on N3 to begin on Tuesday

One of the residents on the R103, who asked not to be named, said it was frustrating and scary to see vehicles driving behind trucks up the hill.

There’s already so many accidents happening on the N3 but the traffic department and Sanral disregard all this by allowing trucks to drive on small residential roads. It’s a matter of time before we have a serious accident on the R103 because of these trucks.

He added that on Sunday he lost count of how many trucks drove past his house.

Since there is planned construction for the next three weeks, he said he hoped there would not be any accidents.

He said trucks will not stop using residential roads until action is taken against them.

Questions were sent to Sanral about their interventions, but they had not commented by the time of publication.