Concern that a farm on old Greytown Road is being used as dumping ground by a serial killer

Lethiwe Makhanya

Is a farm on Old Greytown Road being used as a dumping ground by a serial killer or a crime syndicate?

This is the question that the residents who live near Shabalala Farm, on Old Greytown Road, are asking themselves after another body was found on the farm on Friday.

The decomposed body of a man wearing black and white Adidas sneakers, blue jeans and a maroon jacket was found by a herdsman at the farm and police were called to the scene.

ALSO READ | Shooting of German tourist a reminder to prioritise tourist safety, says tourism sector

A resident, who spoke to The Witness and asked not to be named, said it was really worrying that bodies were always being found on this farm. He said this was the fifth body found since late last year.

“We suspect that there might be a serial killer behind all these killings who uses the farm to dump these bodies. All the dead people are men and when they are found they are already decomposing to a point that it is even difficult to identify them.”

This is very strange because the bodies are never found when they are still fresh. When the police are called once a body has been found they search the area to find if there are other bodies. But they find nothing. However, after a while, there will be another report of a decomposing body.

He said they believe that the dead people are not from the area.

Another resident said they are concerned about the discovery of decomposing bodies and want police to do a thorough investigation to find out who is responsible for dumping the bodies.

Someone somewhere knows something. We do not want to see any more bodies found in this area. This person or these people who are doing this need to be stopped and punished for all the trauma they have caused to the dead people’s families. They must also speak out as to why they are doing this.

ALSO READ | Three shot dead, two injured as party turns deadly in Imbali

When The Witness visited the farm on Tuesday, a security guard directed the reporter to the owner’s daughter, who declined to comment.

You will not get anything from us.

Mountain Rise police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Panchael Singh, confirmed that five bodies had been found on the farm.

He said the latest victim is believed to be in his late 20s and has not been identified as yet.

The body was found with his hands tied up at the back. It was already decomposed but his clothes were still fine. Looking at how the body was found with hands tied [behind him], he was killed and there was also a jet gun found next to his body.

We are still investigating whether he was killed there or if his body was dumped.

Singh confirmed that the other four bodies were discovered on the same farm from late last year. None of the bodies have been identified.

It could be a syndicate but we are still investigating. We are appealing to anyone who has information about the recent body to come forward.

• Additional reporting by Londiwe Xulu