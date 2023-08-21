Concerns about overloaded scholar transport as kids crammed into boot of a car

By Londiwe Xulu

There’s growing concern about overloaded scholar transport, with one parent describing how her child had been crammed into the boot of a car to get to school.

Sometimes scholar transport drivers double the permitted number of passengers.

Even though drivers are to blame, parents are judged for allowing their children to be transported in such a manner.

Parents who spoke to The Witness said their children’s safety was a priority and that the drivers hide the fact that their vehicles are overloaded.

ALSO READ | Ambulance hijacker leads police, traffic cops on wild N3 chase

One of the parents in Howick said it was difficult to find scholar transport drivers who don’t overload. She said the last driver she found assured her that he did not overload his vehicle, only for her child to tell her he ended up sitting in the boot.

My son was very excited telling me the driver put three of them inside the boot. I questioned the driver and he said my child was lying. I leave for work before my son [goes to school] so I’d never had an opportunity to investigate properly until someone sent me a picture and I was horrified.

She said with the number of accidents, they worry for their children’s safety and hope [operation] Hlokomela and the traffic department would enforce the law on the drivers.

She also urged other parents not to allow drivers to overload or use unroadworthy vehicles.

The aim of Operation Hlokomela is to promote road safety through inspections and roadblocks in partnership with the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI).

ALSO READ | Parents urged to ensure pupils don’t bring weapons, drugs to school

There are also uMngeni Traffic officers on the R617 near Mpophomeni but somehow these drivers manage to drive past them with these overloads. They probably ask children to hide and because they are young, hiding makes them excited.

Early last year, two pupils were killed on the R103 near Rosetta when the taxi they were travelling in collided with a truck.

This was just one of many accidents that have claimed the lives of children or left them severely injured.

KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson for the South African National Taxi Council, Sifiso Shangase said the taxi industry was against overloading — particularly in vehicles transporting scholars — but are labelled as acting unfairly when they take action.

He said they regularly have operations like Operation Hlokomela where if a driver is found with an overloaded vehicle or with an unroadworthy vehicle, they are fined or their vehicle gets impounded.

We wish people could understand that when Hlokomela takes action against these drivers we are only trying to ensure safety for everyone especially our children. The scholar transport drivers are still new in the industry and are still learning all the rules.

He added they were hoping government could assist them so they can buy suitable vehicles to transport pupils.

“Some of these drivers are trying to make ends meet and don’t have enough money to buy new vehicles. We want them to get permits for at least five years so they can finance vehicles that will be suitable and safe to transport children to school,” said Shangase.

Spokesperson for uMngeni Municipality, Thando Mgaga said their traffic and law enforcement personnel conduct roadblocks targeted at scholar transport on an ongoing basis.

Mgaga said during these roadblocks they do vehicle roadworthiness assessments, driver fitness tests, and overload inspections.

ALSO READ | Pupils injured in head-on collision on Willowfontain Road, Pietermaritzburg

Several fines have been issued to the offenders in the past and some vehicles have been removed from the road.