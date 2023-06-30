Concerns about the continual dumping and abandonment of infants

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

The Department of Social Development has expressed its disappointment as people continue to dump infants.

This follows a recent incident where residents found a new born baby dumped in a bin in Jabu Ndlovu Street on Monday.

It is alleged that they saw a trail of blood leading to a bin near a rubble site only to receive the shock of their lives.

Paramedics were called and the baby was taken to Northdale hospital. The baby was reported to be alive and healthy.

Speaking to The Witness, the department’s spokesperson Mhlabunzima Memela, said it was very disappointing as there are systems in place that the government has introduced to prevent babies being dumped.

“When a person falls pregnant, they have an opportunity to terminate [their pregnancy] in time as long as the medical period allows her to do so. If they have passed that period, they have a right to interact with the nurses in the hospital or clinics,” said Memela.

The nurses will then link this person with social workers before and after birth.

The social worker will guide and advise the mother about options that are available for a child to be taken care of. One of these things is to ensure that the child is given to a family or mother that will be able to take care of the baby.

“Social workers can even raise the child for you and you will be allowed access to see him/her at any given time. An arrangement is also made when you appeal for a child to be given back to you. There’s also a child support grant. Those interventions were made to avoid such things,” he added.

Memela also appreciated the people that found the baby.

“We are grateful that the child’s life was not lost … We are available to assist the child to get the love that he deserves. People must avoid being involved in criminal activities. Abandoning a child amounts to crime,” said Memela.

He added that if a person has done that before, it is important that they come forward because one day the child will need a parent.

We also urge communities to utilise systems that the government has in place to avoid such situations. There’s no reason to abandon a child.

He urged people to report people who were pregnant and now are not.

“The person who did this must be found and be arrested,” he said.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala, said a child abandonment case has been opened for investigation and no one has been arrested yet.