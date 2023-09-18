Concerns over education system’s ability to handle issues of AI misuse

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Experts say that the extent to which the schooling system is equipped to handle cases of AI misuse depends on various factors, including the level of awareness, resources and policies in place.

Artificial intelligence (AI) like ChatGPT uses natural language processing to create human-like conversational dialogue.

ALSO READ | Samsung bans use of ChatGPT for mobile and appliances staff

The tool can also be used in writing emails, articles, social media posts and essays on any given topic.

The emergence of ChatGPT has sparked concerns of plagiarism and cheating in schools and universities.

The United Nations recently called for strict rules on the use of AI tools in classrooms, including limiting their use to older children.

According to an article by news agency AFP, the UN’s education body Unesco said relying on such programs rather than human teachers could affect a child’s emotional wellbeing and leave them vulnerable to manipulation.

ALSO READ | Brothers develop tutoring AI-powered WhatsApp chatbot

Audrey Azoulay of Unesco was quoted as saying that generative AI can be a tremendous opportunity for human development, but it can also cause harm and prejudice.

Unesco said the tools would only be safe and effective if teachers, learners and researchers helped to design them and governments regulated their use.

Durban-based wellness counsellor specialising in child psychology and behavioural patterns, Alishia Mudaly, said addressing cheating and AI misuse in education requires a collaborative effort between schools, parents, and students.

Ensuring that students understand the consequences and ethical implications of these actions is essential. Moreover, fostering a love for learning, critical thinking and a strong work ethic can help mitigate the risk of addiction to shortcuts and easy ways of doing work.

ALSO READ | Letters | AI threat is real

She said some schools and educational institutions have implemented measures to combat cheating, such as using plagiarism detection software and monitoring during tests and exams.

However, these measures may not be consistent across all schools and regions. To promote ethical behaviour, schools should emphasise the importance of honesty and integrity in education, said Mudaly.

“Teachers can educate students about the consequences of cheating and the value of learning.”

She added that including digital literacy and ethics in the curriculum can help students understand the implications of AI and the importance of using it responsibly.

She said schools could also invest in tools and training for teachers to better detect cheating and AI misuse during assessments.

Apart from schools putting measures in place, parents can also play a significant role in monitoring their children’s study habits and encouraging ethical behaviour.

ALSO READ | WATCH | AI-generated song imitating Drake yanked from streaming services

Democratic Alliance spokesperson on education in the province, Dr Imran Keeka said cheating was an age-old problem and though AI could make it easier to cheat, it was not necessarily an enabler.

He added that though there were no AI policies in place in the South African education system to prevent the misuse of AI in assessments, the ethics of producing one’s own work was emphasised through anti-plagiarism and intellectual property acts.

ALSO READ | Call to adopt artificial intelligence to fight crime

The truth is, there should be consequences and pupils should always know that it is unethical to pass off someone else’s work as your own.

“However, with that said, it means that there should be educational programmes implemented in schools to educate both teachers and pupils on how to effectively use AI tools,” said Keeka.