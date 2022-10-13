Concerns over rumours that Woodburn Rugby Stadium may be sold

Chris Ndaliso

A Witness reader and a well-placed source have raised concerns about what they called the KwaZulu-Natal Rugby Union’s move to sell the facility, but the Rugby Union is not saying much about the allegation.

The well-placed source who is an executive committee member of Woodburn said the union has been working on selling the facility for the past eight months.

An unnamed reader also tipped The Witness off to the plan to sell the facility.

The reader said the stadium was being sold to the Woodburn Mall developers to extend the mall. However, Andrew Barnes, who owns the mall, denied this.

Stadium previously owned by Msunduzi

The stadium was previously owned by Msunduzi but it was sold to the rugby union.

Apparently, there was a clause in the contract which gave the municipality a right to have a say on the property because it was to remain a critical sporting facility.

Now the rugby community wants Msunduzi to invoke that clause to object to the sale of the stadium and decline the rezoning application to make it a commercial property.

Stadium was sold to Rugby Union in 1997

The facility was sold to the Rugby Union in 1997 and any developments or changes to it will have to be made by mutual agreement between Msunduzi Municipality and the union.

The well-placed source said the plan to sell the facility has been an ongoing process for the past eight months.

The agreement has not been signed yet by the council. Remember the first portion of the land was sold where the existing shopping centre is. The other one which is where the main stadium is now, is what the KZN Rugby Union wants to sell but the agreement has not been finalised yet. Should they sell at a profit, according to the agreement between the union and the municipality, then they should split the profit 50/50 with the municipality. I sense that they want to keep this between themselves.

Selling stadium would be ‘disastrous’

He said selling the facility would be disastrous to rugby in the Midlands. Eight rugby clubs in the Midlands are dependent on the Woodburn Stadium for their fixtures, he said.

Property developer and businessman Barnes said he was not interested in the Woodburn Stadium, and that he has no desire to expand the shopping centre next to the facility.

I am not interested in buying the rugby stadium because I have developments. As a property developer for many years, you speak to many people who have different offers. Buying the stadium might not attract business of the same mix.

Asked if he was approached by the Rugby Union with a deal to purchase the stadium, Barnes said, “No”.

Union President Brian Van Zyl commented via WhatsApp saying: “We need to retain Woodburn, as we need to keep the fields and facilities in order to keep rugby in the Midlands alive”.

To a follow-up message seeking confirmation that the union has been working on selling the stadium for the past eight months, Van Zyl said: “Not in our interests to respond to this message”.

According to the agreement of sale [when the facility was sold to the Natal Rugby Club by Msunduzi] the land was sold as an open space and it was to remain as such, being used as a sporting facility — notwithstanding the fact that the land can be used for any other purpose. In case of being used for any other purpose, this, however, would have to be by “special consent” from the municipality and authorised by an approved rezoning, said Msunduzi spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize.

The municipality has not received any rezoning application pertaining to the stadium. There must be a special consent from the municipality if they want to develop the area for purposes other than sporting facilities, or to sell at a profit. If that’s the case, then the municipality can claim 50% of the profit. Again, the municipality has received no rezoning applications for any development on that land.

She said the municipality also has an obligation to comply with climate change policies, which, among other requirements, is the existence of open spaces in the CBD.