Condolences pour in for slain eThekwini councillor

Condolences are pouring in for eThekwini councillor Sunil Brijmohan, who was shot dead on Friday morning in Amanzimtoti.

It is alleged that the 46-year-old Brijmohan was shot in an alleged hit.

According to the police, on Friday morning Brijmohan was walking at Cato Crest in Amanzimtoti when he was fatally shot in the head by two unknown suspects.

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala, said the suspects fled the scene on foot.

Gwala told The Witness that the motive for the killing is still unknown. “A case of murder was opened at the Amanzimtoti Police Station for investigation,” she said.

A video is doing the rounds on social media where Brijmohan is seen walking on the road, next to a construction site.

While walking, two men can be seen walking towards him. One man then pulls out a firearm. As he points the weapon, Brijmohan can be seen raising his hands, as if he were apologising.

The man then fires a shot at Brijmohan and he falls to the ground.

The two suspects then turn and walk back in the direction they came from.

People who know Brijmohan took to social media to send their deepest condolences as many described him as an honest man who was always humble and willing to help others.

Raymond Sakloo said Brijmohan wanted to meet him and his other friend as he admired their work in the poor and marginalised communities.

He wanted to facilitate a meeting this week. Ironically, he said, Brijmohan had a long telephonic conversation with them about finding solutions for the flat dwellers in Isipingo.

May your soul rest in peace, we know that politicians will jump on the bandwagon at your funeral today [Sunday] and you will be smiling in heaven, but you know who were your true friends that you trusted and respected in terms of our roles within the communities

Aidan David of the Isipingo community policing forum has called on the community to assist the police by providing any information that could lead to arrests.

David said the murder had shocked the whole community and left the family traumatised and scared.

He blasted those who continue to circulate the gruesome videos and pictures on social media.

David urged people to refrain from sharing videos and pictures as it was “adding more salt to the family’s bleeding wound”.

We are saddened about this. The situation is bad. He was a wonderful man and we are calling upon the community to assist with information.

“We do hope that the arrest will be made soon so that we, the family, and the community will at least know why they shot him in that manner,” said David.