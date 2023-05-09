Confusion over who Ingonyama Trust Board chairperson really is

By Clive Ndou

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza, on Monday maintained that former judge, Jerome Ngwenya, is no longer the chairperson of the Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB).

“The chairperson of the Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB) is Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela,” Dididiza’s spokesperson, Reggie Ngcobo said.

This is despite a statement by Zulu nation prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, confirming that Ngwenya — who has been the board’s chairperson for more than two decades — was still the board chairperson.

Mzimela nominated by King Misuzulu

In April, the Ingonyama Trust management announced to staff that Didiza appointed Mzimela after he was nominated by the Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

However, following a meeting with the king, Buthelezi announced that Mzimela has withdrawn from the board chairperson position and that Ngwenya will continue as the board’s chairperson.

In their meeting held last month, Zulu amakhosi voiced their opposition to the appointment of Mzimela as board chairperson.

While the king is scheduled to meet the amakhosi tomorrow, it remains unclear whether the confusion around the chairperson position would be clarified at that gathering.

Controlling close to three million hectares of the province’s land, the Ingonyama Trust was created through the Ingonyama Trust Act.

Spotlight on Ingonyama Trust

With the Zulu king as the sole trustee, the Ingonyama Trust has been under the public spotlight in recent years.

In 2018, a panel of experts led by former president Kgalema Motlanthe, recommended that the Ingonyama Trust Act should either be amended or repealed.

This was after citizens residing on Ingonyama Trust land told the panel that the trust was denying them property rights as they were unable to obtain title deeds for the land they currently occupied.

In 2021 the Pietermaritzburg high court, which ordered the trust to pay back monies it had collected from people residing on its land in the form of rent and other charges, ruled the Ingonyama Trust residential lease programme was unlawful.

The trust was also at loggerheads with parliament’s Land Reform and Rural Development portfolio committee over the manner in which the entity has been spending money collected from tenants.

According to members of the portfolio committee, the trust has not been using the funds to develop KZN’s rural areas — the bulk of which were under the control of the trust.

The committee was also concerned with governance issues at the Ingonyama Trust, which has been receiving qualified audit opinions from the Auditor General’s office.

Mzimela, who presides over several areas in the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, is the son of former chairperson of the national house of traditional leaders, Mpiyezintombi Mzimela.