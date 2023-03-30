Confusion surrounds AKA’s murder case

Chanel George

South Africans are drowning in confusion following the alleged arrest of five men in Cape Town on Sunday in relation to AKA’s murder.

AKA, whose real name is Kiernan Forbes, was shot outside the Wish restaurant, on Florida Road in Durban, on February 10. His friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane was also killed in the shooting.

Videos and unconfirmed reports have been going around on social media showing what appears to be the arrests of suspects in connection with AKA’s assassination.

ALSO READ | KZN police claim to have no updates on AKA murder

Advocate representing arrested men slams police

Speaking to The Witness on Thursday morning, advocate Annelene van den Heever who is representing the four men allegedly linked to AKA’s murder, said three men have been released and one is expected to appear at the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

However, Van den Heever said she is still unaware of the reason why her clients were arrested nor can she confirm that it’s in connection to AKA’s murder.

They released three of my clients and another one is appearing in court today. I still don’t know the charges he is appearing for.

She said that her clients’ rights have been violated.

When asked to confirm the man’s court appearance, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority Natasha Ramkisson-Kara referred The Witness to the police.

Meanwhile, the police are still not providing any information on the matter. The police have neither confirmed nor denied that five suspects were taken in for questioning.

ALSO READ | Police say unconfirmed reports about arrests in AKA murder case could jeopardise investigations

Van den Heever said the men who have been in police custody since Sunday, were only allowed to see their legal representative for the first time on Wednesday.

Police ‘concerned’ with ‘unconfirmed’ media reports

On Wednesday, KZN police said media reports of alleged arrests earlier this week were “unconfirmed”, “misleading”, and potentially jeopardising to ongoing investigations.

KZN spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police are appealing for space and time to investigate AKA’s murder.

Without undue pressure and unwarranted scrutiny from armchair investigators, analysts and faceless so-called sources who are claiming to be closer to the investigations. Police are duty-bound to keep the victims’ families abreast about any developments in the investigations.

“These irresponsible reports rub salt into the fresh wounds of the family members who have put their faith on law enforcement to bring perpetrators to book and for justice to prevail. Investigations into the murders are ongoing and police will keep the public updated as and when there is any breakthrough or development worth communicating about,” said Netshiunda.