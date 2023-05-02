Congolese man nabbed for selling fake coltan ore

By Chanel George

A man was arrested following a surveillance and sting operation conducted by Magma Security and Investigations, the uMgungundlovu trio task team and Pietermaritzburg crime intelligence.

The man was arrested when he allegedly attempted to sell a bottle of oil for R15 000 to treat a substance falsely claimed to be coltan ore.

The suspect, who pretended to be an importer of the coltan mineral from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, sold roughly 20 kg of what he claimed to be coltan to a Copesville resident.

When the substance in question was discovered to be crushed stone coated with charcoal, a criminal investigation was opened.

Among the items confiscated were a forged DRC import certificate and a small bottle of oil, which was reportedly used to treat the exhibits.

Magma Security & Investigation owner, Shaheen Suleiman, said they followed up on additional information which led them to the suspect, who was arrested in Pietermaritzburg.

Coltan ore is a dull metallic ore found in the eastern areas of Congo.

When refined, coltan becomes metallic tantalum, a heat-resistant powder that can hold a high electrical charge.

It is used to create capacitors, the electronic elements that control current in miniature circuits.