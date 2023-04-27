Continual problem of illegal dumping

By Akheel Sewsunker

Illegal dumping has become an issue in the city with many open fields being used as dumping sites by residents.

Dharam Sookraj, who lives in Northdale, said that the dumping has become bad.

“People are dumping in the open field here on Primrose Road and it is beginning to cause problems. There is a small lane here that the children use to go to school that has become a dumping ground,” he said.

Sookraj added residents tried to clean it themselves.

The people who live next to the lane try to clean it but at night, people stop at the lane in their cars and dump their rubbish. We try to see who it is but it is impossible at night.

Sookraj called for the municipality to help the residents.

“We would like the municipality to install gates at this lane and to lock it up at night,” said Sookraj.

Romilla Singh, who stays in front of an open field, said that the dumping was beginning to become an eyesore.

We often get people dumping their rubbish and recently we had someone dump a carcass that started to rot in the heat. The smell was bad; we could not open our doors or windows due to the smell.

Singh added that the municipality needed to clean the area. We need the municipality to clean the area and cut the grass so hopefully the dumping can stop. It will also help to keep the area safer for us,” said Singh.

Rajesh Ramnunan added that illegal dumping has been on the rise.

“We see people dumping their bin bags and rubbish in open fields but also outside people’s homes,” he said.

Ramnunan added that they recently found a canoe dumped outside a school in Northdale.

Another resident, who did not wish to be named, said that they would like to maintain the area themselves.

If the municipality can help us maintain the area, maybe we can plant in this field, and all the residents can help keep it clean. This field used to be a soccer field and the residents used to maintain it but the municipality told us that it is council land so we have stopped taking care of it.

Msunduzi Municipality

Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said the municipality was aware that one of the sports fields at Protea grounds was out of use due to vandalism.

There are two soccer fields within the Protea sports centre. One is well-maintained and another one has not been in use for some time due to vandalism. However, the grass-cutting and cleaning of that field is on the programme and will be attended to.

Mkhize added that the municipality has been focusing on maintaining other open parks and spaces used by citizens throughout the city as well.

She added that the municipality employs a “polluter pays policy”.

“This states that if you dispose of waste illegally, a fine will be issued and the person will also be liable for cleaning the area and disposal fees,” said Mkhize.

She said the city continues to conduct clean-up operations and there are various campaigns to ensure that the city stays clean.