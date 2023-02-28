Convicted for robbing and murdering farmer

Lethiwe Makhanya

Another accused in the murder of Howick farmer, Trevor Anthony Murphy, was convicted by Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday.

Mati Bhekani Gabonga (38) from Swapo, Copesville, was facing four charges; the murder of Murphy, kidnapping Ntombizini Ngubane and house robbery with intent to steal and robbery with aggravating circumstances. He was convicted on all counts.

The incidents took place on April 23, 2021. His accomplices, Lulu Sapholakhe Thusi (42) and Michek Khumalo (47), were both sentenced to life imprisonment by the Pietermaritzburg high court in October last year.

According to court papers, Murphy lived on Wendover Farm in Karkloof, near Howick, where he operated a sawmill.

Prior to the incident, Gabonga and his friends received information about large sums of money being kept on Wendover Farm.

They conspired and agreed to rob Murphy of his money and other valuables that they might find on the farm.

They then planned the attack and armed themselves with knives and crowbars and went ahead with their plan.

On the day of the incident, during the early hours of the morning, the assailants proceeded to Murphy’s home on the farm to execute their plan.

They broke into his home and entered through the broken door. They went to his bedroom, where they found him fast asleep.

They decided to assault him in his sleep with their weapons, injuring him on his head and upper body.

They tied his ankles together with cable ties, restraining his movement.

Murphy’s employee woke up and went to his bedroom to inspect what was happening and was confronted by Gabonga and his friends.

They tied her up and took her to her bedroom in the house where she was placed under a mattress.

They then stole what they wanted and left in Murphy’s vehicle.

Murphy died from multiple stab wounds on his way to hospital.

Judge Piet Koen said he was satisfied with the evidence given by the state witnesses.

I am satisfied that the state proved that the accused indeed committed all these crimes. He is found guilty on all four charges.

The case continues on Tuesday.