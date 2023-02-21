Convicted KZN education official still on the payroll

Chris Ndaliso

A convicted financial manager in the KwaZulu-Natal Education Department is still drawing a salary from the department despite his two-year suspended sentence recently.

Major opposition parties in the KZN legislature have vowed to put pressure on the department to come clean on the logic of having a “convict” in such a “strategic” position.

They demand answers as to why Lungelo Mhlongo (41) is still on the department’s payroll despite his arrest and conviction.

Mhlongo was convicted and sentenced by the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for the contravention of the Public Administration Management Act.

He was arrested in July last year for failing to inform his employer that he had personal interest in a service provider which was awarded a R1,24 million contract to supply and deliver spray pumps.

Hawks provincial spokesperson, Simphiwe Mhlongo, said Mhlongo was sentenced two weeks ago.

Among the charges, Mhlongo reportedly failed to disclose his financial interests as a card holder of the service provider’s business account, and that he performed remunerative work outside his employment in the department without permission from the department.

Dept confirms Mhlongo still on payroll

The department confirmed that Mhlongo was still on its payroll.

Spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said:

We welcome the sentencing of the official, this will serve as a deterrent to other officials that such acts will not go unpunished. Yes the official is working and we are pursuing our internal processes on this matter.

Education portfolio committee chairperson Sifiso Sonjica said he had read about the matter but had no details.

It will be difficult for me to comment without details on the matter. I need to look into the legalities involved in order for me to give an informed comment.

IFP’s Khawula disappointed but not surprised

IFP portfolio committee member, Mntomuhle Khawula, said they were “very” disappointed but not surprised by how the department has handled the matter. Khawula said his party has escalated numerous complaints on questionable conduct by the leadership of the department.

This approach by the department is nothing new so we are not surprised because this case is a drop in the ocean of what is happening in the department. We are going to exert pressure on the department to ensure that criminals are brought to book. This is a financial manager and was found guilty of this type of crime so how is he still drawing a salary from the department? We will ensure that respect and dignity is restored by speaking out against such embarrassing activities.

DA spokesperson for education, Dr Imran Keeka, welcomed the successful prosecution but questioned why the official was still drawing a salary from the department.

While this successful prosecution must be hailed, it is not enough. One swallow does not make a summer. The DA is aware that there are several individuals — including senior officials — who are also implicated in the SIU’s findings. These officials are trotting around, safe in the knowledge that nothing will happen to them.

Multiple attempts to reach Mhlongo for comment proved unsucessful.