Cook poultry to avoid avian flu

By Zama Myeza

Although human cases of avian influenza (bird flu) are rare, there have, in the past, been some cases of humans contracting the disease.

As a preventative measure, the Department of Health has issued some important safety guidelines for preparing and cooking poultry products.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health has reassured people there is no need to stop eating poultry products.

However, it cautioned against eating poultry meat or eggs that are not properly cooked.

People should avoid consuming products containing raw blood, eating raw eggs or using raw eggs in foods that will not be cooked and mixing raw meat, poultry and fish with juices of other foods.

The department advised people to ensure all poultry products are cooked thoroughly, at a high temperature, as heat kills the virus. Furthermore, as both the outer and inner egg shells can carry the virus, it is advisable for people to wash their hands with soap and water after touching eggs.

“Wash hands with soap and water after killing, plucking or handling poultry. Wash all knives, plates, bowls, pots and pans that have been used to prepare raw poultry with soap and water or disinfectant,” the department advised.

South Africa is currently dealing with a number of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5 and H7 outbreaks. According to the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, as of September 21, a total of fifty HPAI H7 outbreaks and ten HPAI H5 outbreaks on farms were reported.

Infected birds spread the bird flu virus through their saliva, mucous and faeces.

Human infections with bird flu viruses can happen when virus gets into a person’s eyes, nose or mouth, or is inhaled.

This can happen when the virus is in the air (in droplets or possibly dust) and a person breathes it in, or possibly, when a person touches something that has virus on it then touches their mouth, eyes or nose.

Human infections with bird flu viruses have occurred most often after unprotected contact with infected birds or surfaces contaminated with bird flu viruses.

However, some infections have been identified where direct contact with infected birds or their environment was not known to have occurred.

According to the U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, illness in humans from bird flu virus infections have ranged in severity from no symptoms or mild illness to severe disease that resulted in death.

The signs and symptoms of avian flu in humans include fever, cough, sore throat and muscle pains. One may also get eye infections and pneumonia, severe breathing problems and other life-threatening diseases.