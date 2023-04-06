Cop killer sentenced to life in prison

By Nompilo Kunene

The Durban High Court has sentenced Ntuthuko Mabaso (29) to life and 40 years imprisonment for the crimes he committed in 2017 and 2020, including killing a police officer.

Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), said in July 2017, Mabaso was in the company of other assailants when he hijacked a car in the Chesterville area. He also fired shots at the complainants as he fled the scene.

Then, in January 2020, he shot and killed Constable Siphelele Cele, a member of the Durban flying squad.

ALSO READ | Pietermaritzburg residents warned of rise in break-ins

Ramkisson-Kara said the incident occurred when Cele and his colleague were on duty in the Musgrave area.

“They stopped a suspicious vehicle which turned out to be an e-hailing taxi.”

Mabaso was driving and the taxi driver was in the passenger seat. Once the taxi driver had gotten off the vehicle, Mabaso fired several shots at Cele before driving off.

“He abandoned the car in the Overport area.”

She said Mabaso was arrested the following day by members of the Hawks, as he attempted to catch a bus to Johannesburg.

In the state’s case, Ramkisson-Kara said senior state advocate Vasigan Chetty led the testimonies of the witnesses in both the cases as well as fingerprint evidence linking Mabaso to the robberies.

“Advocate Chetty also led cellphone, CCTV and ballistic evidence. In aggravation of sentence, Chetty presented the testimonies of the e-hailing taxi driver and Cele’s wife, both of whom spoke of how the crimes have affected their lives.

“They said that the incidents have left them devastated and financially distraught,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

ALSO READ | Five arrested over human sacrifice at Indian temple

She said Mabaso was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 15 years imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances, 5 years imprisonment for attempted murder, 15 years imprisonment for unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm and 5 years imprisonment for unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition.

The court ordered that the sentences run concurrently, resulting in an effective life imprisonment.

“The National Prosecuting Authority welcomes the finalisation of this matter and we hope that the sentence has the anticipated deterrent effect. We commend the work done by the Prosecution and the Hawks,” said Ramkisson-Kara.