Cop who allegedly killed wife appears in Camperdown Magistrate’s court

Witness Reporter

44-year-old police officer Mthokozisi Nene, who stands accused of murdering his wife has once again denied that he killed her.

Nene appeared at the Camperdown Magistrate’s court on Thursday morning.

Ntshanga Township residents protested outside Camperdown Magistrate’s Court calling for a harsher sentence for the police officer standing accused of killing his wife.

According to a statement released by the KZN Department of Social Development, Nene seemed nonchalant during his court appearance, even though people were shouting his name in the court gallery which was packed.

Thobeka Nene, 41, was found lying in a pool of blood in her house, in June 2022.

The accused claims/ alleges that an unknown assailant entered their home in Ntshanga while he was lying on the bed, when he heard a gun sound.

He said upon inspection, he saw his wife lying on the ground in the pool of blood near the garage.

The case was adjourned to 29 November 2022 to be taken to the High Court and the accused remained In custody.