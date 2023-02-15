Copesville house robbery and rape accused abandon bail

Londiwe Xulu

The three men accused of various house robberies in Copesville and rape abandoned their bail application on Wednesday at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court.

The three, aged between 20 and 30, face charges of house robbery and two counts of rape.

ALSO READ | Export controller jailed for fraud amounting to about R16 million

They are not being named because it is against the law to name alleged rapists until they plead to the charges.

The trio appeared briefly in court and their case was postponed to March 15 for further investigations.

They will be remanded in custody.

The three were arrested by Mi7 reaction officers and the police after they were linked to two house breakings.