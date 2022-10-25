Copesville residents in Pietermaritzburg march against crime

Lethiwe Makhanya

“We are not safe and we need the premier’s intervention.”

These are the words of the Ward 29 residents in Copesville, Pietermaritzburg, who are concerned about the high rate of crime and lack of service delivery in the area.

On Monday, the disgruntled residents held a march in Copesville and handed over their memorandum

to the Premier’s Office.

The residents want the office to intervene in trying to deal with the issues. They said their area has been plagued by water problems, roads are not accessible and the ward demarcation took place without consultation with residents.

A resident, who asked not to be named, said almost every day someone gets murdered or robbed in their ward and nothing ever happens to the criminals, yet they have a police station in the area.

He said the police station has one police officer and sometimes there is no one at all, which results

in their not getting assistance.

… Sometimes when you go and ask for help there they will tell you that they do not have enough resources and you must go to Mountain Rise Police Station. Why do we have to travel somewhere to report crime while we have our own police station?

He said they want the police station to be operational 24 hours a day with enough resources and

police officers, or it should just be closed.

Talking about service delivery, he said that in Swapo the ambulances and other emergency vehicles can’t go into the area because of the poor condition of the road.

We want the road to be fixed so that the emergency services can enter the area and the police are able to do patrols in the area, instead of standing in the main road.

The memorandum was accepted by the deputy director-general from the Premier’s Office, Sboniso

Ngubane.

Addressing the residents, he promised that he would will give the memorandum to premier Nomusa Dube Ncube and other relevant departments, including the police.