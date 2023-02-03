Copesville residents living in fear

Akheel Sewsunker

A spike in crime in Copesville, in Pietermaritzburg, has left residents on edge and scrambling to increase the security around their properties.

In recent weeks, there has been a spate in the number of burglaries, robberies and theft in Copesville.

Residents have reported instances of robberies occurring as early as 8 pm, and not being able to sleep out of fear, especially during load shedding.

ALSO READ | Copesville residents in Pietermaritzburg march against crime

One resident, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of safety, said that the community is being terrorised by rampant crime.

Copesville used to be safe, but recently, there has been frequent attacks. Families are being threatened in their homes. Despite being scared off, the intruders return. A family was held at knifepoint recently while the robbers took their belongings. Everyday there is some issue. We are living in fear. We get woken up at night by alarms going off and noises outside. We cannot live like this. It is impacting our lives. READ MORE Umgeni’s tariff hike proposal rejected

She added that SAPS’ lengthy response time does not help quell residents’ anxiety.

We cannot rely on SAPS as they take a long time to respond. The thieves are quick and flee as soon as they get what they want.

Security companies respond faster than police

However, the resident said security companies such as Mi7’s response has been quick.

Security companies now patrol the area, which gives us some comfort.

Another contributing factor is load shedding, which makes our homes more susceptible to break-ins. We cannot sleep when the lights go out. We lie there fearing what might happen.

ALSO READ | Copesville Secondary School guards and caretakers demand to be paid

Evelyn Sukharia, said she is concerned about her father, who lives alone in Copesville. She lives nearby and makes regular visits to check up on him. Sukharia also said load shedding contributed to the rise in crime in the area.

When there is load shedding or power outages, the whole area goes completely black and you can’t even see anything around you. It is one of the main issues [fuelling] criminal activities.

Spike in crime

Mi7 national Group director Colin David said they have noticed an increase in the number of crime incidents in and around Copesville.

We do send out patrol vehicles as we have clients in the area. We will be deploying one or two more vehicles to Copesville.

Rajesh Ramnunan, a community activist in the northern areas, said residents do not feel safe.

Crime has escalated, ranging from petty crimes to daily house break-ins. Homeowners have upped their security only to find they are still vulnerable to attacks.

Thieves are stealing anything and everything. They are ripping gates and light fittings and stealing cables. Water pipes have also been stolen.

ALSO READ | Sacca residents want police to rid the settlement of guns

However, Ramnunan said private security companies and SAPS have stepped up their response times.

The reaction time by private security companies and community awareness groups has improved. SAPS is also working well. However, more input is required.

Ramnunan added that there are various WhatsApp community platforms around the northern areas where residents can seek help.

Our communities do rally and offer assistance where possible. More crime awareness programmes and installations of street cameras are becoming a necessity. People should be alert and alert their neighbourhoods via WhatsApp chat groups of any criminal activity.

AET security spokesperson Akash Surajpal said there has been an increase in call-outs to the area from residents reporting suspicious activities.

ALSO READ | Woman robbed, assaulted at gunpoint in Montrose

Mountain Rise SAPS spokesperson Warrant Officer Pancheal Singh said the crime rate in the area has been steady.