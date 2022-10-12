Copesville Secondary School guards and caretakers demand to be paid

Lethiwe Makhanya

Copesville Secondary School’s security guards and its caretaker have given the school and the Department of Education until Friday to pay their salaries.

If this does not happen, they have threatened to shut down the school.

On Tuesday morning, the disgruntled workers locked the school gates. They claim that they were last paid in March and they have been trying to get answers from the school principal without results.

Speaking to The Witness on Tuesday, they said they decided to close the school because they want answers.

“We have been trying to speak to the principal about the issue but he is not willing to communicate with us.

“This is draining now. You wake up every day and go to work and at the end of the day you do not get paid. I am now relying on my family for financial support.

“I recently asked my mother for money for food and it was very embarrassing because I wake up every day to go to work.”

He said he’s been evicted five times by different landlords for not paying rent.

This is not right. We want our money including the back pay. Our lives are at a standstill, we cannot do anything. We are giving them until Friday to sort out this issue. If not then we are going to shut down the school again.

SGB is aware of the issues

School governing body member Mxolisi Nxumalo said they are aware of the issues and will be engaging with all stakeholders involved to try and resolve it.

I agree it is not right that people work and do not get paid. It is humiliating. We will intervene and discuss the way forward and also find out what caused the delays in the first place.

Education Department says fault is on SGB

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education spokesperson Sihle Mlotshwa said the security guards are employed by the school governing body and the fault was on the side of the governing body.

The situation has since gone back to normal, but we are very disappointed that these employees decided to disturb the learning and teaching over the issue that was resolved easily. The schools just opened and this is the last push for us, to make sure that the pupils will get good results come end of the year.

However, Nxumalo disputed that they are responsible for any payments.

He said the department and the school principal are responsible.