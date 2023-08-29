Copper sheeting theft: Case against trio postponed

By Lethiwe Makhanya

A case against three men who allegedly stole copper sheeting to the value of R6 million, has been remanded until September 11 for the formal bail application.

Allistler Chirimamhunga (30), Malvirn Rongoti (27) and Vincent Maglas — who all reside in Durban — appeared at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

They are facing charges of theft, with an additional count of being found in a possession of stolen property and acquisition, possession or use of proceeds of unlawful activities.

It is alleged that the accused stole a motor vehicle with a Roadhog trailer loaded with a shipment container, filled with copper sheeting valued at approximately R6 million.

The accused were allegedly found in possession of these on August 18 at Harriette Colenso Road, Willowton, in Pietermaritzburg.

The state said they are opposed to the accused being released on bail.

The state further revealed its intention to add other charges related to the accused being in the country illegally.