Copper the new currency as thieves strike repeatedly

By Akheel Sewsunker

An alleged copper thief was apprehended after he tried to steal copper pipes from a home in Northdale on Wednesday.

According to AET spokesperson, Renee Veenstra, they were on the scene.

AET Security Control Room received a panic signal from a client in Khan Road. Armed response was dispatched immediately whilst the controller contacted the client. ALSO READ | Copper thief apprehended by AET Security The client, who was quite shaken, requested help as there was a suspect in her yard who was stealing copper pipes from her house.

She added that the responders were at the client’s home within minutes.

“The suspect, who fled from the property when the alarm went off, was spotted further down the road with what members believed to be the stolen copper pipes,” she said.

The man was apprehended with what seemed to be the copper pipes stolen from the home and was handed over to the SAPS who were also on the scene.

This incident comes after the recent apprehension of two men who were allegedly selling copper cabling stolen from Eskom and Telkom over the weekend.