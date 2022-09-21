Copper theft leaves parts of Pietermaritzburg without electricity

Londiwe Xulu

A man suffered an electric shock on Tuesday while allegedly trying to steal infrastructure from a substation in Prestbury during load shedding.

After the incident, there were pictures and videos circulating on social media of a man with burn wounds.

A large part of Mayor’s Walk and surrounding areas have been without electricity since Tuesday afternoon.

There was also a trip at a mini sub-station, the Pine primary to Zwartkop bridge, and it is suspected the trip happened after the Pine primary substation to the Mayors Walk exchange caught on fire.

Ward councillor, Ross Strachan, said the municipality is still investigating what had happened.

“The damage is extensive and we are still trying to establish the time frames of when everything will be repaired and power restored,” said Strachan.

He added he will be on the ground to ensure the affected suburb gets power back.

Strachan said he also engaged with Msunduzi Municipality including the mayor, Mzimkhulu Thebolla, to ensure there’s security at substations during load shedding.

*This is a developing story.