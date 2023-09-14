Copper worth R270 000 recovered, seven nabbed

By Akheel Sewsunker

Seven people were apprehended and copper worth R270 000 was recovered on Tuesday night in the Camperdown area in KwaZulu-Natal.

Shaheen Suleiman from Magma Security and Investigations said they received information about people stealing copper in the Camperdown area.

Suleiman said when Magma officers arrived, the suspects had already fled the scene.

ALSO READ | Hefty sentence for KZN serial rapist

He said an informer told the officers that the suspects were at a shack in the Zoo informal settlement in Camperdown where they were stripping and cutting the copper wire.

At the shack, Suleiman said they managed to apprehend the seven people and recover the stolen copper.

He said Camperdown SAPS attended the scene and the seven suspects were taken into custody for further questioning.

Also on the scene were Afri Guard who identified the copper as being from their site at Camperdown Station.

ALSO READ | 19 arrested in Pietermaritzburg CBD crime blitz

The copper recovered included seven spans of contact cable, seven spans of catenary cable and 150 meters of underground cable and were valued to be worth approximately R270 000. Other tools to cut and strip the cabling were also recovered.