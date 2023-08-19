Copper worth R6 million stolen from Port of Durban recovered

By Witness Reporter

Three people were arrested when they were found in possession of copper sheeting to the value of R6 million at a warehouse in Bishopstowe, Pietermaritzburg.

It is alleged that the copper sheets destined for China were stolen from the Port of Durban.

In a statement, the Mi7 said in a combined effort between themselves, police officers, and members from Matrix Vehicle led to tracking the copper that was successfully recovered.

“Mi7 Strategic Threat Response Unit members received information from Matrix Vehicle Tracking on the last known location of a shipping container carrying copper stolen from the port on Friday morning.

“The container was being carried on a truck trailer equipped with the tracking device. This information led Mi7 team members to the Eastwood area in Pietermaritzburg, but nothing was found there.

“The Mi7 Surveillance Net then relied on an intricate network of surveillance systems equipped with automatic number plate recognition software and installed by Mi7 National Group in the greater Midlands area to search for the trailer.

“The system was able to track the stolen trailer, with the shipping container still fixed, to the Bishopstowe area.

“Mi7 and Matrix teams combed the area but again, nothing was found.

“The information was handed to a network of Mi7 informants in the area, who worked around the clock to ascertain where the stolen items were being kept.”

Mi7 said there was a breakthrough eventually.

“An informant was able to pinpoint a warehouse in Bishopstowe where suspects were attempting to remove the copper from inside the container.

“A combined team comprising Mi7 Strategic Threat Response Unit members and officers from the Mountain Rise police station was dispatched to the location.

“Inside the warehouse, three suspects, believed to be foreign nationals, were found unloading the copper from the container.”

All three were arrested and further investigations are continuing.

At this stage, the Mi7 said it is unclear as to exactly how the trailer carrying the shipping container was stolen from the Port of Durban, but further investigations are expected to yield this information.