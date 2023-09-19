Cops focus on drug dealers

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Drug abuse has been identified as one of the factors contributing to rising crime levels, especially contact crimes, in the CBD.

This was revealed by Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala, who said police want to catch the “big fish” who are supplying others and dealing in drugs.

He said almost every day police arrest people in possession of drugs around the CBD.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi Municipality working towards eradicating drugs from the city streets

During operations that the police embarked on from Thursday last week up to Sunday, they arrested 20 people in possession of heroin and two for dealing in cocaine and other drugs.

In one of the incidents, a 40-year-old man from Congo was arrested for possession of cocaine. Police were following information about where people were buying drugs from and it led them to a building in Theatre Lane. READ MORE Robbers flee with large quantity of jewellery in Tongaat

“They [police] searched the building and it led them to an abandoned outside toilet where they found cocaine worth R75 000, an undisclosed amount of cash and a passport. The man was also charged with being in the country illegally,” he said.

ALSO READ | Two nabbed for dealing drugs to Pietermaritzburg school pupils

Gwala added that a woman from the Congo tried to bribe the police officers to release the man, but she was also arrested.

“The issue of drugs is a big problem that the police are working so hard to tackle,” said Gwala.

“The police’s main aim is to catch the dealers and suppliers because that is the only way we can stop it. We arrest people for possession but we want all the dealers to be arrested.

“These drugs contribute hugely towards the crime that is happening, especially contact crime. Some cases like gender-based violence and assault occur after someone has been using drugs or consuming alcohol.

The drug users also turn to crime and start robbing people when they do not have money to buy drugs

Gwala said that while there is still a lot that needs to be done, the police are making concerted efforts to address the issue.

He also urged residents to report any drug dealers that they might know so that they can be arrested.

Ward 27 councillor Daniel Kemp said the increase in the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in the CBD is a concern, and this has always been a contributing factor in both petty and serious crimes.

Drugs are a societal issue and we as a community through government and non-profit organisations, and non-governmental organisations like the South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (Sanca) and the National Institute for Crime Prevention and the Reintegration of Offenders (Nicro), are avenues to engage in such issues as it affects all levels of society and the approach needs to be assertive yet also handled with care.

ALSO READ | Woman and accomplices nabbed for dealing in drugs

“However, it is encouraging to note the police officials involved in this particular operation conducted their duties and responsibilities without fear or favour. I must applaud our brave servicemen and -women for their continued commitment in having a zero tolerance in fighting crime,” he added.