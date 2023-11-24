Cops warn of police trainee scam

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Pietermaritzburg police are warning job seekers who applied for entry-level police trainee positions to not fall for scams and not to pay any bribes.

This comes after some applicants received calls instructing them to pay a certain amount of money to be able to write their psychometric tests.

uMgungundlovu police spokesperson, Sergeant Sifiso Gwala, said applicants need to be careful of the scam doing the rounds, stressing that no applicant is required to pay any money to write the test.

Gwala said Pietermaritzburg SAPS has encountered at least three incidents whereby an unknown person has called about applications with the promise of securing enlistment within the South African Police Service in exchange for money.

The caller requests applicants to meet either at the police station or at another point within the city for an interview session. Applicants at times are also requested to deposit money through various stores. We would like to put it on record that the recruitment and selection of entry level police trainees is free of charge.

He said the recruitment process starts with all applicants being afforded an opportunity to write their psychometric test, which is the first phase.

“All those who applied will be called to come and write the test. Applicants must stop panicking if they have not yet been called, they will be called. It might happen that they know people who have been called already but that does not mean that they have been left out.

There is no need to pay any money. It is a criminal offence to solicit a bribe or pay any amount of money as a token of acquiring employment. People must refrain from paying any persons or any officials in return to secure employment within the organisation.

He added that the successful candidate will move to the next phase, which is a physical assessment and then the interview.

If they succeed in all these steps they will then be subjected to medical assessment.

Gwala urged the public to report any information regarding scams to Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or on the MySAPS App.

This is not the first time scammers have made use of job postings to solicit money from job seekers.

Earlier this year, eThekwini Municipality warned residents about a job scam doing the rounds on social media wherein individials were offered a job at eThekwini Municipality, but they needed to pay money if they were missing some of the required documents, such as an ITC report or police clearance.

Last week, Weekend Witness reported on another worrying social media scam using deepfake videos of celebrities or media personalities who appear to be offering job or investment opportunities.

People then fall for the fake offers, thinking the person speaking in the video is the trusted personality.

In one of the incidents, a victim claimed she received a message on TikTok promising to make her lots of money.

She was asked to deposit an amount of R 2 000 with the promise of receiving big returns after two days, but that did not happen.

She has since opened a case with the police.