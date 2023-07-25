Corruption trial postponed after lawyer fails to appear in court

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The fraud and corruption trial of ward 29 councillor in Msunduzi, Sphamandla Madlala, has been postponed once again, as his legal representative was a no-show.

The court heard on Monday that Madlala’s lawyer was unwell and admitted to hospital. The trial was thus postponed to August 11.

According to the charge sheet, it is alleged that Madlala facilitated R71 000 in fraudulent tenders from a supplier, between 2017 and 2018.

The tenders related to the procurement of marquees, tables, chairs and a PA system for municipal events.

The charge sheet revealed that Madlala received R36 050 in kickbacks from the bogus tenders.

The trial was initially set for April 2021, but it has been met with countless delays.

Copesville resident and community activist Mxolisi Nxumalo said the community was disappointed to hear of these “desperate delaying tactics”.

