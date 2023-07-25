News

By Khethukuthula Xulu
25 Jul 2023
Corruption trial postponed after lawyer fails to appear in court

Msunduzi ward 29 councillor Sphamandla Madlala. photo: supplied
The fraud and corruption trial of ward 29 councillor in Msunduzi, Sphamandla Madlala, has been postponed once again, as his legal representative was a no-show.

The court heard on Monday that Madlala’s lawyer was unwell and admitted to hospital. The trial was thus postponed to August 11.

According to the charge sheet, it is alleged that Madlala facilitated R71 000 in fraudulent tenders from a supplier, between 2017 and 2018.

The tenders related to the procurement of marquees, tables, chairs and a PA system for municipal events.

The charge sheet revealed that Madlala received R36 050 in kickbacks from the bogus tenders.

The trial was initially set for April 2021, but it has been met with countless delays.

Copesville resident and community activist Mxolisi Nxumalo said the community was disappointed to hear of these “desperate delaying tactics”.

The court must stamp its authority and put this nonsense to an end and get on with the case. This is a mockery of justice. Fraud and corruption will never be defeated if our courts allow this kind of conduct, which is equal to contempt of court and its processes.

