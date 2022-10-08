Cosatu mark ‘World Day for Decent Work’ by hosting marches

Chris Ndaliso

The Congress of South African Trade Unions marked World Day for Decent Work by marching in various parts of the country on Friday.

In Pietermaritzburg it was quiet but Durban was a hive of activity, with union members and affiliates marching down Dr Pixley Ka Seme (West Street). The Durban march was led by Cosatu President Zingiswa Losi.

The union embarked on the march to take forward the workers’ struggle for decent work, against retrenchments, against corruption, and for health and safety in the workplace, among other concerns.

The union also used the day to raise concerns about the privatisation of Transnet at the ports, outsourcing at Prasa, retrenchments at Sapref and the monopolisation and union bashing by Walmart/Massmart.

Addressing the workers near the Durban Harbour, Losi said workers are losing limbs in the workplace due to a lack of protective gear.

Working in the plant is different from working in an air-conditioned office. We are saying to the government and the private sector, enough is enough.

Whose economy is going to be affected by the Transnet strike because it is not ours.

We are not benefitting from this economy. We are getting paid wages which are equivalent to the allowances of the children of the employers. We have sacrificed a lot to build this economy.

We can’t allow ourselves to be taken for granted.

She called for workers to unite in the workplace regardless of their union affiliations.

It is the division among workers that the employer uses … against the workers.

We need to stand together and there must not be rats [traitors] among us if we are to win our fight for better wages and a conducive working environment.

The South African Communist Party (SACP) expressed support for the workers in their action.

The SACP adds to Cosatu’s voice in calling upon workers, across all unions and federation affiliations, as well as community members, to support the nationwide action in their respective provinces.

In particular, the SACP supports the action for a change in policy direction to create decent work and radically reduce unemployment, poverty and inequality.

The unity of workers is essential.

“We must all promote and build it through united action,” said SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila in a statement on Friday