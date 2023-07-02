Cosatu slams salary increases for ministers

By Clive Ndou

Labour federation Cosatu on Sunday slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to approve salary increases for cabinet ministers and judges.

Cosatu Parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks said it was insensitive for Ramaphosa to approve the 3% salary increase for judges and public office bearers while the poor were struggling to make ends meet.

“What is most galling is that the President chose to ignore the recommendation by Treasury for a 1.5% increase for political office bearers and judges and instead opted to increase it to 3%.



The South African working class is facing mounting social challenges and it's about time that political leaders show some solidarity with the suffering masses," he said.

It was unacceptable, Parks said, that the very Cabinet ministers who failed to fix the country were being rewarded.

Load shedding, the rising cost of living, corruption and a stagnant economy have all happened under the watch and leadership of political office bearers. They do not deserve the packages they currently earn let alone an increase in their salaries,” he said.

The judges, Parks said, were accepting salary increases despite them having ruled against workers each time employees go to court in a bid to compel employers to give them a living wage.

“Judges all the way to the Constitutional Court rejected the case of public service workers who wanted government to pay them the money that was due to them from the third leg of a three-year agreement Resolution 1 of 2018.

“Yet the judiciary expects increases for itself citing the rising costs of living whilst it thought little of dismissing the same rationale for poorly paid cleaners, teachers, security guards and other public servants,” he said.