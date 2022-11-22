News

Witness Reporter
Cosatu to march in Durban to demand pay increases

Cosatu members from Pietermaritzburg are expected to travel down to Durban to join the masses in Inkosi Dinuzulu Park at 8 am on Tuesday.

Edwin Mkhize
Cosatu provincial spokesperson Edwin Mkhize. PHOTO: THE CITIZEN.

Cosatu will be marching in Durban on Tuesday.

The union and its affiliates had planned to hand over a memorandum of grievances to KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, who apparently will not be able to make it, according to Cosatu provincial secretary Edwin Mkhize.

He said the premier will send a representative to accept the memorandum.

Their members from Pietermaritzburg are expected to travel down to Durban to join the masses in Inkosi Dinuzulu Park at 8 am, he said.

… Any developments during the course of the day will be communicated.

Hundreds of thousands of public servants are set to go on strike on Tuesday to demand pay increases of at least 6,5% or an amount linked to consumer inflation.

