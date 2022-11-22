Cosatu to march in Durban to demand pay increases

Witness Reporter

Cosatu will be marching in Durban on Tuesday.

The union and its affiliates had planned to hand over a memorandum of grievances to KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, who apparently will not be able to make it, according to Cosatu provincial secretary Edwin Mkhize.

He said the premier will send a representative to accept the memorandum.

Their members from Pietermaritzburg are expected to travel down to Durban to join the masses in Inkosi Dinuzulu Park at 8 am, he said.

Hundreds of thousands of public servants are set to go on strike on Tuesday to demand pay increases of at least 6,5% or an amount linked to consumer inflation.