Cost of damages caused by recent floods is piling up

The cost of the recent heavy rain and flood that hit Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday is yet to be determined.

A dredger machine, believed to be worth millions, contracted to desilt the Duzi River was also damaged during the heavy rainfall.

Msunduzi deputy mayor Mxolisi Mkhize said at this stage it was not clear how big the extent of the damage to the machine is, but it was pulled out of the water on Chief Albert Luthuli Road and temporarily placed next to the YMCA.

We are yet to meet with the contractor (owner of the equipment) to see if they have been able to calculate the damage to their equipment. We will also go to the walkway bridge with experts to assess the impact caused by the equipment when it collided with the bridge as it was washed downstream. We will be going there on Monday.

He said currently people are not allowed to cross the bridge and that instructions were given to put notices on municipal social network sites and to cordon off the area with red tape.

Innocent Mchunu of HNT Joint Venture, a company contracted for the desilting project, said they have not been able to ascertain the extent of damage to one machine, but a second machine was broken into pieces.

Mchunu said the market value of one machine is about R1 million.