Cost of living goes up in August

The monthly cost of living has increased over the past month, with a less than a percent increase in the average household food basket for the month.

Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group [PMBEJD] released their monthly report detailing how the cost of living has increased over the past month when it comes to household food baskets.

The increase is 0.8% which equates to just over R40 and when compared to last year, the cost of the household food basket has increased by R348,75 which is 7,3% from R4 775,59 in August 2022 to R5 124,34 in August 2023.

But residents of Pietermaritzburg can rest a little bit easier seeing that the average food basket for citizens in the city decreased by R14,58 (-0,3%) from R4 944,72 in July 2023 to R4 930,14 in August 2023 but when compared to last year, the average household food basket has increased by R259,81 (5,6%) fromR4 670,34 in August 2022 to R4 930,14 in August 2023 which shows the growing cost of living. One of the biggest changes from last year is the change in cooking oil, from R222,99 to R157, 99 which is a decrease of R65, 00

The essential items such as maize meal dropped in price from R323, 97 to R313, 77 and onions, which were one of the price decreases dropped from R159,98 to R131,41 which is a major decrease of R 28,57.

According to the PMBEJD, the Pietermaritzburg Household Affordability Index is a realistic and accurate tool to measure inflation on basic expenditure items for households living on low incomes, whilst able to provide a picture of how families living on low incomes are responding to a deepening household affordability crisis.

The data that we release monthly is important and provides a reflection of what is playing out in Pietermaritzburg but it is also able to provide a reasonable reflection of what might be playing out nationally.

The Household Food Basket is not nutritionally complete. It is a basket of food which women try to secure each month for their families given affordability constraints.