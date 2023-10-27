Councillor vows to make a difference

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Newly-elected eThekwini Municipality ward 9 councillor Siya “Mjo” Nala says he has plans to fast-track service delivery and rekindle hope of democracy in the community.

The African National Congress’s (ANC) Nala was elected at a by-election on Wednesday. The elections were a result of the death of Democratic Alliance (DA) ward councillor Nontsikelelo Msomi after a short illness in July.

The ward has been snatched from the DA by a huge margin. The ANC received 6 712 votes, the DA got 2 587 while the Economic Freedom Fighters received 128 votes.

Nala, who is a well-respected resident of Molweni, ward 9, said he aimed to restore hope for those who had lost hope in service delivery.

He has worked as a protocol officer in the municipality since 2014. He said he was born into politics and has been a member of the ANC.

“When I joined the municipality I had to take a back seat and lead from the back so that politics didn’t interfere with my work,” he said.

He said in the previous leadership, he saw people being left out and not receiving assistance, especially after the April 2022 floods.

“To this day there is infrastructure that still hasn’t been fixed. The first thing on my list is to ensure that the bridges that were damaged in the floods are fixed so that school pupils, especially the matriculants can access schools,” he said.

He said his mission was to be an available and reachable leader. Nala said when the floods struck in 2022 he took leave from work to assist the community.

Reacting to the results, ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said: “Clearly, the ANC has cocked a snook at the multi-party charter by overwhelmingly trouncing them in what should be seen as a dress rehearsal for the 2024 provincial and national elections.”

Mtolo said the ANC leadership, volunteers of the ANC and deployees of the ANC will continue to work with communities to strengthen service delivery as part of demonstrating appreciation to the ordinary members of society. Acting in partnership with our communities, the ANC will ensure that the elected councillor Comrade Siyabonga ‘Mjo’ Nala convenes regular meetings with the community. The ANC has reiterated to its councillors that communication is a vital tool in ensuring that the right kind of service is delivered to the community.

He said the ANC was pleased with the efforts aimed at driving township and rural economies.

“We want to create job opportunities in order to prevent people from migrating to big cities. We want all communities in all municipalities to benefit, irrespective of their political party preferences.

“As the ANC we understand the old ANC values of selfless service to the community,” said Mtolo.