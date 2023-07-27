Couple sentenced for facilitating illegal trade in reptiles from SA

By Nompilo Kunene

A Gauteng couple, Gerald and Elisha van der Westhuizen were sentenced in the Kempton Park Regional Court on Monday for their role in the smuggling of reptiles from South Africa.

Gerald was sentenced to a fine of R1 million of which half was suspended for five years on condition that he is not convicted of a similar offence.

His wife Elisha was sentenced to five years direct imprisonment. The sentence has been wholly suspended for five years on condition that she is not convicted of Contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA).

The couple were linked to two German nationals earlier convicted of smuggling lizards and other reptiles from South Africa through an analysis by the Environmental Enforcement Fusion Centre.

An analysis of WhatsApp messages found that Gerald had on three occasions illegally sent Sungazer lizards to Germany and Mexico.

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Barbara Creecy welcomed the sentences handed down to the Gauteng couple.

“The conviction and sentencing demonstrate the important work being undertaken in implementing the National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking with a focus on disrupting transnational organised crime and targeting the value chain and financial crimes linked to the illegal wildlife trade,” said Creecy.

The minister also commended the Green Scorpions and the Environmental Enforcement Fusion Centre for the critical analysis work and perseverance in the investigation into the smuggling of reptiles and amphibians, which she said is becoming a serious biodiversity crime in South Africa.