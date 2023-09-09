Covid-19 changes are here to stay

By Shorné Bennie

Some people still wear masks, some no longer use cash, some don’t frequent crowded shopping areas and some now prefer shopping when it is less busy.

During Covid-19 we all started habits such as washing the containers of products when we returned from shopping and some of us have not stopped these habits.

With the announcement of the new Covid-19 variant last month, Weekend Witness spoke to people who have turned the safety measures used during the pandemic into trusted habits to ensure they don’t get infected by the virus that altered our lives three years ago.

Spokesperson for the National Department of Health Foster Mohale said, “We can’t tell the transmission [rate of the virus] at the moment because people are not testing. [Some] test positive and isolate, and they don’t experience severe health complications due to the level of immunity,” said Mohale.

Mohale said that people should take the Covid-19 vaccine to protect themselves and family members.

Covid-19 is still here we have enough vaccine doses, people should go to public health facilities and hospitals to get booster shots of the vaccine.

Residents in the city said they learnt the importance of frequently washing their hands in order to avoid the spread of viral and bacterial infections.

An official from a health centre who did not want to be named said that they have not been receiving many cases but the centre continues to follow all Covid-19 protocols.

Shallaine Naidoo said she still believes in using masks where necessary to protect herself and her family against Covid-19.

Due to me having comorbidities when Covid-19 hit, I lived in constant fear of what it could have done to me. We know the importance of wearing a mask, sanitising and keep our living environment clean around us. It felt better when we were wearing masks. Disinfecting and ensuring everything is cleaned, is still ongoing for me. We wash our hands for 20 seconds or more and I don’t shake hands anymore. The virus is spread by touching infected surfaces and then we touch our faces; most of us touch our faces very often without us realising it.

“We have learnt that shaking hands and hugging is no longer a good idea,” said Naidoo.

Naidoo added the best outcome of Covid-19 was people got to spend more time with their family along with valuing essential items.

“We are now more aware of the value of food, water, fruit and other essential items along with the benefits of yoga.

“It has taught us the importance of spending time with one’s family and exploring ourselves. I am happy that I also got more time for my hobby of reading,” said Naidoo.

Thabani Njokwe said that Covid-19 taught him about the simplicity of life and that it is possible to work remotely successfully.

“To be honest I learnt a lot during the lockdown. I started a series of 100 books that all men should read. I read my first book during the first 21 days and then I read more books. I could not leave the house without a permit so instead of going to the clinic or pharmacy, I would go with my uncle to the mountains where we would collect herbs and dig roots.

“He explained about each herb and root and he told me how it could help with sickness and disease. We used that for common colds during the pandemic and we continue to do that. We started working remotely and I realised that you do not need to be in the office to get things done,” said Njokwe.

Njokwe said that he protected himself and his family by exercising and boosting his immune system.