Covid-19 ‘Kraken’ variant is five times more virulent

Khethukuthula Xulu

Despite claims that the new Covid-19 variant is five times more virulent, a KwaZulu-Natal infectious diseases doctor called for calm, saying that it was highly unlikely to differ in severity.

The Department of Health on Saturday announced the discovery of the new Omicron XBB in the country.

The variant has been named “Kraken”, due to its ability to spread rapidly, having already been detected in 28 countries.

According to the Department of Health, the Covid-Omicron XBB is five times more virulent, with a higher mortality rate than the Delta variant. The department said it took less time for the condition to reach extreme severity but, in other cases, showed no obvious symptoms.

Those infected with this variant have no cough or fever and only experience a limited number of the following symptoms: headache, joint pain, pain in the neck, upper back pain and/or pneumonia. In addition to these, infected persons usually have no appetite. The Covid-Omicron XBB is very difficult to detect as nasal swab tests are often negative and cases of false negative nasopharyngeal tests are increasing.

According to the department, several patients diagnosed with Covid-Omicron XBB were classified as afebrile (without a temperature) and pain-free, but x-rays showed mild chest pneumonia.

The health department said:

This means that the virus can spread in the community and directly infect the lungs, causing viral pneumonia, which in turn causes acute respiratory distress. This explains why the Covid-Omicron XBB has become something very contagious, highly virulent, and lethal.

The public has been cautioned to avoid crowded places, keep a distance of 1,5 m, even in open spaces, wear a suitable double-layer mask, and wash hands frequently, even if everyone around them is asymptomatic (no coughing or sneezing).

The Covid-Omicron XBB is different, deadly, and not easy to detect correctly, so we have to be very careful and take several reinforced precautionsy.

However, infectious diseases doctor Richard John Lessells, who is also a professor at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, said none of this information should cause panic; instead, people should continue to approach the new variant the same way they were advised to treat the virus, with caution.

The public needs to understand that Covid-19 is not going anywhere. Just like we have common colds, the virus will change and it will affect people differently.

He encouraged people to get vaccinated as the vaccine could protect them from getting really sick or hospitalised.

Lessells said he believes it is highly unlikely that the new variant would cause a huge wave of people being hospitalised.

