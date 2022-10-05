Cramond farmer Solomon’s sentencing delayed again

Witness Reporter

The sentencing of the convicted KwaZulu-Natal farmer, Edward Philip Solomon (65), was again postponed.

The Cramond farmer, Solomon, appeared at the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday.

The farm owner was convicted, in June, of murder and attempted murder charges, after he had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mothi Jeffrey Ngubane and the attempted murder of Mondli Lembede on December 30, 2017.

The matter was before the court for sentencing and a pre-sentencing report.

Solomon’s legal team had also brought an application for him to be released on bail.

Solomon is in custody and has been since June after his conviction.

In court on Tuesday, Judge Nkosinathi Emmanuel Chili said he was still going through a thick affidavit by the defence for the bail application.

He said due to this, the matter would be postponed to October 27 — when the bail application would be heard and for sentencing.

However, the state is looking to oppose the application.