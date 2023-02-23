Crime spike in Howick

Londiwe Xulu

A spate of murders and armed robberies in Howick and surrounding areas has sparked concern and fear among residents.

Residents said they were used to reports of petty crimes, where garden tools and other small items would be taken.

However, over the past few weeks, there has been an increase in reports of serious crimes like murder, armed robberies and house robberies.

We don’t hear about arrests made or plans to curb this before more people die. Our small town is becoming dangerous and we are not only unsafe outside, but in our own homes as well,” said a resident, who asked not to be named.

Two weeks ago, a 63-year-old man was found dead by his wife at their property in Athlone Road. Days later, a woman in her 80s was allegedly held up at her home and assaulted.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Howick SAPS were investigating a case of murder, but he did not provide any further details on the murder other than confirming that the man was found by his wife in a pool of blood.

Reports circulated on community chat groups said it was unclear what had happened.

Ngcobo had not commented on the woman’s assault case by the time of publication.

A senior resident, who asked not to be named for fear of her safety, said the recent reports of crime had made her anxious and scared. She said she wished for an urgent intervention before crime escalated.

We are unable to go into our own CBD for fear of being mugged or stabbed and, if that isn’t enough, we are now living in fear because our homes are being targeted by criminals. Stabbings, muggings, the tying up of a helpless, frail woman, shootings and even murder is occurring on our doorsteps.

The resident added they were desperately pleading for help from anyone who was able to assist, adding they didn’t want to lose more people due to crime.

A business owner and resident, Sandi-lyn Nield, said it was clear that residents needed relevant authorities to deal with the amount of crime and drugs in the area.

In the last few months, crime has escalated to murders, muggings, vehicle hijackings, residential and business theft, ATM theft, dealing in drugs in the open, at schools and restaurants too.

The fact of the matter is there are no consequences for any crime and if someone does report crimes to SAPS, they are often fobbed off with no report and it is incredibly difficult to get a case opened so investigations are done.

Nield added people have totally lost faith in the local authority.

The whole of the uMngeni area is desperate for higher authorities to come in and clean up the town of drug and crime cartels, as well as make sure our SAPS is supplied with the tools they need and more dedicated and fully-trained officers are directed to this area so we have a fully active police station.

Howick CPF chairperson

Howick CPF chairperson, Therusha Govindsamy, confirmed there was an increase in crime in Howick.

She said as the CPF, they were dealing with the matter by working with security companies and the police to increase patrols.

A security officer, unauthorised to speak to the media, said crime was slowly getting out of hand, but the security companies and police were working around the clock to make arrests.