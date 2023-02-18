‘These crime statistics illustrate the complete failure of the SAPS’

Chris Ndaliso

The Plessislaer policing area is ranked fourth nationally and second provincially in terms of murders, according to the police’s quarterly crime report for October to December 2022.

The area is also ranked number one nationally when it comes to robberies at residential premises.

The statistics, which were released on Friday, revealed that a lack of capacity in the police detective unit was not helping the country’s escalating crime problem.

Inanda’s policing precinct is ranked second nationally when it comes to murders, with 87 cases.

Plessislaer, in its second spot provincially, has seen 74 murders during the period under review, with an increase of 12 cases compared to the same period in 2021.

There were 7 555 murders reported countrywide, an increase of 696 compared to the same period in 2021. Sexual offences have increased by 1 357, from 14 188.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said 62% of the rape victims were raped by people they knew. He said KZN contributed 24,1% to the total number of murders reported in the country.

Prisons are 40% overpopulated, and this means somebody is doing their job, but we can do better. Arguments, misunderstandings, road rage and provocation has resulted in 317 murders in the province during the period under review. Vigilantism and mob justice claimed 118 lives, while robberies claimed 116 lives, taxi-related cases 36, hijackings and attempts 10, and rape-related 10 lives in the province. There were 105 dockets with 233 multi-murder victims during this period.

He said investigations into the mass shootings in KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Gauteng have resulted in arrests in Pietermaritzburg and the other two provinces.

We are calling on residents of Umlazi and Inanda [in Durban], Mfuleni, and all the other policing areas with stubborn crime patterns to be agents and activists against crime. With the analysis of the current and previous statistics, it is quite evident that firearms are only part of a bigger problem.

He said in the past 12 months, police have “permanently” removed and destroyed 65 519 firearms.

He said 4 992 suspects were arrested for GBVF related crimes.

During the same period, 71 accused were handed 89 life sentences, he said.

It is alarming that a total of 5 935 rape incidents took place at the residence of the perpetrator/victim, including residences known by the victim or perpetrator.

Sfiso Mavundla, chairperson of the Plessislaer community policing forum, said area sub-forums will hold a meeting to discuss the stats on Monday afternoon.

Mavundla said the situation was out of control in the area and drugs and unemployment played a role.

This is scary because criminals kick doors in while home owners are at home and rob them at gunpoint. What’s disheartening is that people feel like the justice system protects criminals. When people defend themselves, they are the ones who end up dragged before courts to explain their actions, while it takes forever to bring the real criminals to book. We are very much concerned with these stats, hence we saw it fit to call the meeting on Monday.

Henry Shembeni of the EFF questioned the police’s lack of presence on border crimes, particularly along the South African-Mozambique border.

There have been numerous cases of kidnappings along those borders, but nothing has been said about it. The vehicle crossings are another concern. The mass killings in our country are a major concern. The type of firearms used in these crimes needs to be made known so that we can focus on how these firearms are entering South Africa. The gangs in the country are active and this goes to show that our intelligence is not capable of dealing with these gangs.

The DAs Andrew Whitfield said the country is in a violent, murderous, and bloody war against crime. Whitfield said this war is being “completely” and “utterly” lost due to a vacuum in crime intelligence, poorly trained police officers, and under-resourced police stations across the country.

“These crime statistics illustrate the complete failure of the management of the SAPS to strengthen crime intelligence and improve visible policing to prevent crime,” said Whitfield.