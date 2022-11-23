Crime stats: Murder cases remain high in KZN

Londiwe Xulu

KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest number of murders between July and September in the country.

Inanda, Umlazi and Plessislaer are the top five stations, among the country’s top 30 stations, that recorded the most murder cases.

This is according to the crime statistics for the second quarter of the year, reflecting on crimes that occurred between July and September. It was released by the Minister of Police Bheki Cele on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | Crime Stats: KZN police stations top number of murder cases

A total of 267 counts of murder were reported in KZN with Inanda, uMlazi and Plessislaer being the top three stations with the most murder cases.

During the three months, KZN also recorded the highest number of multiple murders, followed by Gauteng and the Western Cape. Cele said police are investigating 250 dockets of multiple murders, with 578 victims.

“Equally, the police in the three provinces, continue to make arrests and bring the gunmen and their handlers to book. Police operational responses nationwide, should continue to remove guns that are in the wrong hands,” said Cele.

Inanda capital for rape cases

Inanda again remained the top station in the country with the highest cases of rape. Over 10 000 rape cases were opened between July and September.

Cele said the reality was that women continued to be victims of violent crimes in South Africa.

These rape cases occurred at the residence of the victims or perpetrators, public places such as streets, parks and beaches as well as abandoned buildings. Buses, taxis, trains and other modes of public transport were the third most likely places where rapes took place.

ALSO READ | Crime Stats: Pietermaritzburg’s Plessislaer remains one of SA’s top murder capital

Cele said they remained extremely concerned about rapes at educational premises. He said in the three months, 83 rapes occurred at educational facilities, including basic education schools and tertiary institutions.

He added 410 rapists were traced and arrested during the three months and 68 of them have been sentenced to life behind bars.

“The rate at which women are abused, violated and some killed in South Africa remains worrying and unacceptable. Many are killed by the people they know, people they love and trust. As we edge closer to commemorating the commencement of the global 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign on November 25, the reality is women continue to be victims of violent crimes in South Africa,” said Cele.