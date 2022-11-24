Crime stats: Plessislaer records highest number of house robberies in the country

Londiwe Xulu

It’s official.

Pietermaritzburg is South Africa’s capital for house robberies, with Plessislaer being the police station that recorded the highest number of cases in the country between July and September.

This is according to the crime statistics for the second quarter of 2022/2023 covering the months from July to September, which were released by Police Minister, Bheki Cele on Wednesday.

Between July and September, Plessislaer recorded 121 cases of robbery at residential premises compared to 73 cases in the same period last year.

The Witness has been reporting on the increase in house robberies in the city, not only in the Plessislaer precinct.

In a recent case reported on Wednesday, a 77-year-old pensioner from Newholmes in Northdale was found dead inside his house. He was allegedly assaulted during a house robbery and was found with stab wounds in the left lower side of his body and in his head.

Ward 21 councillor, Sbongumusa Zuma said his ward — the Dambuza and Machibisa — definitely contributed to the number of reported cases as they had a huge problem of house robberies this year.

Zuma said there were times where more than 20 houses were robbed over two or three days. He said robbers were entering people’s homes while they were asleep inside.

In one case, a man died from stab wounds after people entered his house while he was sleeping by breaking a window. When he heard the noise and went to check, these robbers were already inside the house. They took a TV.

This is not the only case because these armed men have also been targeting female-headed homes. A woman in her 90s and others were also shot at their homes during this period.

Zuma said residents were fearful and concerned that crime had escalated despite the presence of a Community Policing Forum (CPF).

He said the community had banded together and decided to take matters into their own hands by keeping each other safe. Every day from 4 am some members of the community would accompany those walking to get transport to go to work to ensure their safety.

I decided to speak to the the uMgungundlovu district commander about these issues and we held a meeting with the residents where they voiced their issues. Since then, there’s been changes and we are working together with the police to keep our community safe.

The minister of police needs to act on these high numbers of crime. As councillors, we can’t stand and watch our people suffer but at times there’s not much we can do. We have a mobile police station in Imbali that should be assisting Plessislaer but it is not fully resourced. Meanwhile, Plessislaer covers a huge area.

Another councillor from ward 10, encompassing Azalea, Snathingi and Magaba, Themba Ngubane also confirmed a spike in house robberies and said his ward was a hotspot in the Plessislaer precinct.

Ngubane said on Wednesday morning, he and others were out chasing yet another robber.

A recent case that shocked us all was of a grandmother who was assaulted with her children at her house with a hammer by alleged robbers. Besides injuries and the loss of property, we haven’t had many cases where a life was lost. A lot of areas don’t have CPFs because those people will have to be from the community and everyone is scared of being attacked for being part of the CPF. Police visibility has always helped; last year when there were police from other provinces there was a huge difference.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest number of murders in the country between July and September in the country.

Inanda, Umlazi and Plessislaer are in the top five among the country’s top 30 stations that recorded the most murder cases. A total of 267 counts of murder were reported in KZN with Inanda, uMlazi and Plessislaer being the top three stations with the most murder cases.

Inanda remained the station with the highest number of rape cases in the country, with over 10 000 opened in the three-month period.

Cele said they remained extremely concerned about rapes at educational premises. In the three months, he said 83 rapes occurred at educational facilities in South Africa, including basic education schools and tertiary institutions.

He added 410 rapists were traced and arrested during the three months and 68 of them have been sentenced to life behind bars.

The rate at which women are abused, violated and some killed in South Africa remains worrying and unacceptable. Many are killed by the people they know, people they love and trust.

He said as we head towards the festive season, he was satisfied with the provincial safer festive season operational plans of the SAPS, to safeguard people during the festive season.