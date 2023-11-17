Crime stats: Slight drop in reported murder, sexual offence cases

By Chris Ndaliso

Over 6 000 people were murdered during the second quarter of 2023/24 financial year in the country.

However, murder and sexual offences have seen a drop by 0.8 % and 1.5 % respectively at the national level, according to the pre-release of the July 2023 to September crime stats presented to Parliament’s police portfolio committee on Friday.

The causative factors for murder with five or more victims within the province are drug-related, hostel shootings in Umlazi, vigilante-related killings in Dannhauser and shootings in taverns.

The report revealed that firearms were the preferred weapons to commit murder in seven provinces, except for the Free State and Northern Cape.

Out of the 3 106 murders committed with firearms nationwide, Gauteng accounts for 884, followed by KwaZulu-Natal, with 796 firearms-related cases.

Provincially, Plessislaer policing area remains the leading area in robbery at residential premises, while it is rated second nationwide.

Under the same category, Inanda, under eThekwini District, is rated number two in the province and number three countrywide.

Under the rape category, Inanda is leading with rape offences both in the province and the country with Umlazi rated number two provincially and three nationally.

The two policing areas, Umlazi and Inand, also feature prominently in the murder cases. They are rated in the top three both provincially and nationally.

Police national Minister Bheki Cele is expected to release the stats at noon on Friday.